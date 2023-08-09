A Journey Showcases the Diverse Terrains and Climates of Africa and Europe

A group of intrepid explorers from Ghana, led by Kwabena Peprah, has undertaken a remarkable cross-continental road trip spanning over 10,000 kilometers. Starting from Accra, the capital of Ghana, their expedition took them through numerous African countries and European destinations, culminating in a journey from one continent to another, according to reports. The travellers, known as Wanderlust Ghana, are a diverse group of philanthropists and tourism enthusiasts. The team initially consisted of 13 members, including individuals such as Richard Anim, Kwadwo Saka, Kwame Peprah, Kofi Peprah, and others. One member dropped out due to work commitments in Senegal, and two others left the expedition in Morocco. Their route began in Accra, weaving through various Ghanaian cities including Aburi, Nsawam, Kumasi, and Sunyani, before crossing into neighbouring Cote d’Ivoire. From there, they ventured through Mali, Senegal, Mauritania, and Morocco, finally entering Europe through Spain via a Mediterranean ferry.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS