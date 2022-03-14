Morocco has always been a gateway; not only to the African continent but to the Arab world as a whole. Marrakech stands out as one of the more accessible cities, with a pleasing mix of traditional (spice markets, the labyrinthine medina) and modern (luxury hotels, the Musée Yves Saint Laurent Marrakech). While it is by no means a new destination, Marrakech has earned a recent reputation for being a hub for Africa’s diasporic art world—stop by the Museum of Contemporary African Art Al Maaden to sample some of the best.
SOURCE: CN TRAVELER
