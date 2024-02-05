A History of African Artists at the Grammys 

It’s the night for the 66th annual Grammy Awards when the music world gathers to recognize the contribution of stellar performers from across the globe. For African artists, this year is particularly significant due to the academy’s establishment of a new category – Best African Music Performance – which recognizes the tremendous growth in worldwide popularity of African music. Although it marks a seminal moment, African artists have been a constant (albeit limited) presence at the Grammy’s since 1966 when Miriam Makeba was the first African artist to receive an award.

