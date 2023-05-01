A Harlem Institution Reimagines How Americans Interact with the African Continent

Bold ambitions and innovative programming have enabled The Africa Center in New York City to become much more than a museum. Positioning itself as a center of thought leadership around Africa, it has hosted wide-ranging events that speak to more than the cultural artifacts on display in its galleries. In transforming itself into a vital touchstone for the African diaspora and a bridge between Africa and the US, it has made impressive strides, but it continues to struggle to raise the funds necessary to realize its biggest dreams.
More Stories
What is Afro Indie Music?
The African Designers Turning Western Waste into Fashion Statements
Senegal, DRC, Tunisia: At Cannes, African Cinema Is Back With a Vengeance
19 Extraordinary West African Restaurants in New York City
Providing a Platform for Food and African Artists
Most Visitors to Nigeria Wish they had Planned to Stay Longer
White Paper on “The Politics of African Debt Restructuring”
Africa on the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index
What Lessons Might there be for African States from the UK’s Rollercoaster Brexit?
Africa’s Valuable Ocean Resources have Drawn the Interest of Foreign Nations
How Kenya is Leading the Way in Developing its Geothermal Energy Resources
Ugandan Mayor Urges the World Bank to Press for the Prompt Completion of Projects it Finances