A Harlem Institution Reimagines How Americans Interact with the African Continent

Bold ambitions and innovative programming have enabled The Africa Center in New York City to become much more than a museum. Positioning itself as a center of thought leadership around Africa, it has hosted wide-ranging events that speak to more than the cultural artifacts on display in its galleries. In transforming itself into a vital touchstone for the African diaspora and a bridge between Africa and the US, it has made impressive strides, but it continues to struggle to raise the funds necessary to realize its biggest dreams.

