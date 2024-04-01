A Group of Congolese Creatives is Working to Bring Storytelling to Life

A resource center in Pointe-Noire, the Country’s economic capital, which trains and equips storytellers has been established. Before the center was founded, there were many initiatives such as the Festival de l’oralité and Retour au mbongui. These programs were designed to revitalize storytelling at a time when the art was losing ground in many African societies. One of the architects of these initiatives, Jorus Mabiala, acknowledges the work done to mobilize people around storytelling in the Congo.

AFRICA NEWS