A Give-back Store in the Same Spot where Top Marathoners are Produced

The “Running Store & Coffee” shop, established in 2022, is operated by the Lyon-founded company Distance Athletics, an independent running shop with stores in Lyon, Paris and Copenhagen. The Distance Iten outpost, however, is distinct. Inside, second-hand shoes from brands such as On and Asics are available to local Kenyan runners, priced €2-€10 in local currency. The Iten store was built “Kenyan style” within a couple of weeks. It’s a simple structure with a concrete floor and a wooden frame, and shelves housing rows and rows of trainers. Originally, it was stocked solely with donated wares crowd-sourced from the Parisian Distance community: some gave colourful Hoka trainers; another runner a pair of slick black Nike sunglasses, which were bought for less than €1 by a female runner in Iten. Prices are decided by Ledisha, a local athlete, who runs the store with her brother.

