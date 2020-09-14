A Gaming Hall Provides Escape for DRC Frontline Workers

Some people stuck inside during coronavirus lockdown are playing video games. In the Democratic Republic of Congo, entrepreneurs are catering to young people who want to share the gaming experience. Immersion Video Game Hall brings, virtual reality games, traditional video games for people who want to release the stresses the pandemic has brought on in Kinshasa.
SOURCE: VOA
More Stories
Korean Pop Wave Spreads to the Deserts of Algeria
How Past Pandemics Should Inform Urban Planning in Africa
Pandemic Puts Major Deals in Egypt on Hold
Family Still in the Dark Over Ugandan Refugee’s Death in the UK
Community Rushes to Recover DRC Artisan Miners
Gambian Muso Uses Culture to Empower Africans to Reform their Countries
Mauritian Cruise Staff Homebound after Weeks of Lockdown at Sea
Parents Demand Answers after Fire Razes Tanzanian School Hostel
Famed Rwandan Hotelier Formally Charged
Showcasing the African Side of Paris
See Accra on Two Wheels
Where To Stay When Gorilla Tracking on a Budget