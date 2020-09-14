iAfrica

A Gaming Hall Provides Escape for DRC Frontline Workers

41 mins ago 1 min read

Some people stuck inside during coronavirus lockdown are playing video games. In the Democratic Republic of Congo, entrepreneurs are catering to young people who want to share the gaming experience. Immersion Video Game Hall brings, virtual reality games, traditional video games for people who want to release the stresses the pandemic has brought on in Kinshasa.

SOURCE: VOA

