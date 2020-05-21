Thu. May 21st, 2020

A Fraud Monitoring Platform for Fintechs

19 mins ago 1 min read

Nigerian data science startup Voyance has launched Sigma, a fraud monitoring platform for fintech companies that aggregates data in order to block fraudsters. Launched in Lagos in late-2019, Voyance is a data science company that builds innovative solutions to help companies extract value from their data. Its product suite includes a machine learning and data wrangling platform currently piloted by banks and fintechs. The company, which is currently backed by a private angel investor and Magic.fund, has just added a new product to its suite – Sigma. A fraud graph database platform, Sigma helps fintech companies in blocking known fraudsters from performing activities on their platform. Contributing companies in the Sigma alliance can submit known fraudster identifiers like BVN, phone number and more, which enables others in the alliance to lookup an identifier in the graph database. All data submitted to the graph database is anonymised.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

