iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

A Focus on Some of Africa’s Oldest Hotels

6 hours ago 1 min read

Situated at the heart of the Kogelberg Nature Reserve in South Africa, the Houw Hoek Hotel is 80 kilometres away from Cape Town. It has been around since 1779. Located in Tangier, Morocco, Hotel Continental was established in 1870. The picturesque views of olden-day architecture and sprawling palm trees that guests get to enjoy are some of the hotel’s selling points. Established in 1886, the Marriot Mena House is a 5-star luxury hotel in Cairo, Egypt. Much like the Hotel Continental, this old Egyptian hotel also has a scenic North African ambience, surrounded by palm trees and clear blue skies. Hotel El Djazair was established in Algiers back in 1889 and modelled after Victorian-era architecture. The Grand Holiday Villa Hotel has been in existence since 1890. It is located in Khartoum, the Sudanese capital, and offers various services besides accommodation

SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Women Should Not be Left Behind in the AfCFTA

6 hours ago
1 min read

Ghana is One of the Countries that has lost Forest Cover at a High Rate

6 hours ago
1 min read

All Clear for Ride Hailing Firms in Tanzania

6 hours ago
1 min read

What M-Pesa is doing in East Africa, Touch and Pay is attempting in West Africa

6 hours ago
1 min read

African Migrants Fight Uber in France

6 hours ago
1 min read

Africa and the SDGs

6 hours ago
1 min read

Africans Deal with Plastics and their Impact

6 hours ago
1 min read

Zimbabwe is Working with Agencies to Provide Food Aid

6 hours ago
2 min read

Ruto Sworn In as Kenya’s 5th President

6 hours ago
1 min read

Voice-operated Smartphones Cater for Overlooked Market in sub-Saharan Africa

2 days ago
1 min read

Britain Commits to Egyptian Startups

2 days ago
1 min read

DRC Seeks to Diversify

2 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Local Communities Play Their Part To Achieve A World Without Waste

3 mins ago
2 min read

South Africa Announces 4 Day Week Pilot

5 hours ago
3 min read

SARB Set To Hike Repo Rate

5 hours ago
1 min read

End Of The COVID-19 Pandemic ‘Is In Sight’ – WHO

5 hours ago

Share