A Focus on Some of Africa’s Oldest Hotels

6 hours ago 1 min read

Situated at the heart of the Kogelberg Nature Reserve in South Africa, the Houw Hoek Hotel is 80 kilometres away from Cape Town. It has been around since 1779. Located in Tangier, Morocco, Hotel Continental was established in 1870. The picturesque views of olden-day architecture and sprawling palm trees that guests get to enjoy are some of the hotel’s selling points. Established in 1886, the Marriot Mena House is a 5-star luxury hotel in Cairo, Egypt. Much like the Hotel Continental, this old Egyptian hotel also has a scenic North African ambience, surrounded by palm trees and clear blue skies. Hotel El Djazair was established in Algiers back in 1889 and modelled after Victorian-era architecture. The Grand Holiday Villa Hotel has been in existence since 1890. It is located in Khartoum, the Sudanese capital, and offers various services besides accommodation.

SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER

