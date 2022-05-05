iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

A Female Led Fishing Community in Gambia

8 mins ago 1 min read

Unlike other fishing in the Gambia, the oyster trade is entirely run by women, who pick, process, cook and sell them. The TRY Oyster Women’s Association is a collective founded by a social worker, Fatou Janha Mboob, in 2007. A community-based, non-profit organisation, TRY aims to improve harvesters’ lives through environmental and social initiatives, and training in financial management, food hygiene and water safety. Mboob wanted to make the harvesters a cohesive part of the ecosystem, rather than a force acting against it. In 2012, she successfully lobbied the Gambian government to make Tanbi a “special management area”, within which TRY members have exclusive harvesting rights. TRY is also involved in reforestation; as part of a UNDP-funded project, members planted more than 50,000 mangrove seedlings. In 2011, they voted in favour of a closed harvesting season, from March to June, and to set a minimum size for collecting oysters.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

The Importance of Ger’alta in Ethiopia

4 mins ago
1 min read

Efforts by the Central Bank of Egypt towards Financial Inclusion and a Cash-less Society

5 mins ago
1 min read

44% of Tunisia’s Beaches at Risk of Erosion

7 mins ago
1 min read

Russian Mercenaries Accused of Summarily Executing, Torturing and Beating Civilians in the CAR

10 mins ago
1 min read

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Starts Two-day Visit to Nigeria

11 mins ago
1 min read

Pollution Levels in Kampala are Up to Seven Times Higher than WHO Recommends

13 mins ago
1 min read

President Samia Hassan is Mending Frayed Relations with the West

15 mins ago
1 min read

Passengers from Nigeria Train Attack Used as Human Shields

19 mins ago
1 min read

Bill Gates Goes One-on-One with African Journalists Regarding the Next Pandemic

23 mins ago
1 min read

The Hunter Becomes the Protector in this East African Village

15 hours ago
1 min read

Nigerian Home Concierge Services Scheduling Platform Goes East

15 hours ago
1 min read

Uganda’s Tax Reforms are Dipping into the Profits of Local Businesses

15 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The Importance of Ger’alta in Ethiopia

4 mins ago
1 min read

Efforts by the Central Bank of Egypt towards Financial Inclusion and a Cash-less Society

5 mins ago
1 min read

44% of Tunisia’s Beaches at Risk of Erosion

7 mins ago
1 min read

A Female Led Fishing Community in Gambia

8 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer