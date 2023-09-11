A Feast for the Senses                          

Great design abounds in the hospitality space, and the annual Restaurant and Bar Design Awards is there to recognize it. For its 15th year, the panel has created a shortlist that includes some stellar entrants from South Africa. With prior winners such as Salsify at the Roundhouse in Cape Town, the bar (pun intended) is set high for this year’s nominees. QBar Johannesburg by Quoin Rock is a luxury wine lounge and restaurant in Rosebank that brings the essence and beauty of the Cape winelands to Gauteng. Located in Sea Point, Cape Town, Sonny and Irene is a bistro-style restaurant that gives a nostalgic nod to the Art Deco movement. In celebration of the launch of two new ‘PERi-PERi Bag & Bake’ flavours, Nando’s created a pop-up store in Braamfontein between 24 June and 10 July 2022 where visitors could experience a range of ‘#PERiTricks’ recipes and hacks that reimagine cooking.

