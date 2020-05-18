Mon. May 18th, 2020

A Do Over Of Sankara’s Legacy

After people complained the first version did not resemble the revolutionary African icon, Burkina Faso has unveiled a new statue of Thomas Sankara more than a year later. “It’s hard to say whether one can 100% capture Thomas Sankara, but what we have [now] represents him and that’s what matters most,” Foreign Affairs Minister Alpha. “The government has given strong backing to this project to get a memorial worthy of its name.” A close look at the newly unveiled version shows that the eyes and other features have been reworked and refined. Sculptor Jean Luc Bambara went back to the drawing board last year after criticism that the statue’s facial features did not match Sankara’s.

SOURCE: BBC

