A Dating App Designed by Africans, for Africans

Lagos-based dating app Vybe has built a user base 10,000-strong across 65 countries since its launch in April of last year. Adetolani Eko, Vybe’s co-founder, said the team – also comprised of fellow co-founders Moronke Anifowose and Osagie Omonzokpia – decided to build the app after noticing there was no dating or matchmaking platform that properly addressed the issues and peculiarities of dating in Africa. On Vybe, users can find matches based on location, age, intentions, tribe, religion, and so on. Users can also find a match just by shaking their phone, or “vybing”. Since launching 15 months ago, it has built a user base of over 10,000, with these users spread across 65 different countries. It is available in English and French, while Vybe – at least pre-COVID – also hosts offline speed-dating events. Self-funded thus far, Vybe is currently raising its first funding round, involving what Eko said are some “notable” African and international VCs. Cash will be used to boost its marketing efforts, but Vybe has seen plenty of organic growth. Vybe is currently pre-revenue, but plans to monetise via advertising and charging a monthly fee to give users access to premium features.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

