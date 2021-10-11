iAfrica

A Dance Workshop in Goma

6 hours ago 1 min read

Bertin Kasolene, the founder and CEO of Inuka Dance Company, is using the power of dance to help children affected by traumatic circumstances in the Democratic Republic of Congo. After the volcanic eruption of Goma’s Mount Nyiragongo began in May, thousands of people were forced to evacuate their homes. Among the displaced were many children, some of whom lost family members and have been separated from everything they know. Living in shelters away from their neighborhoods and schools, they have found their lives suddenly turned upside down. Kasolene wanted to find a way to bring some form of hope and stability to these children’s lives. He started a dance workshop, teaching traditional dances and dance games to kids aged three to 10. He currently hosts around forty children in his workshop.

