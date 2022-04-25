iAfrica

A Cruise to Senegal and North Africa Offers Exciting Itineraries to Book for Next Year

On this 15-day voyage, which departs in October 2023, expedition line Hurtigruten promises travelers will “discover majestic volcanoes, diverse habitats, stunning coastal scenery, and cultural highlights.” Beginning in Lisbon, Portugal, the itinerary calls upon the lush Madeira Islands, with several stops in the volcanic Canary Islands, before ending in Small ship expedition line Ponant recently announced its lineup for 2023 cruises in collaboration with Smithsonian Journeys. The voyages bring experts in history and culture on board for lectures and to guide guests through onshore excursions. For instance, a voyage from Morocco to Spain offers stops in Casablanca, Tangier, and Granada, interweaved with talks by Alia Kate, North African international relations expert and founder of Kantara, a fair-trade design business specializing in Moroccan rugs woven by women’s weaving cooperatives, as well as Rafael Chacon, an art historian who has walked the Camino de Santiago twice. Dakar, Senegal, where travelers will be whisked away on a guided tour of the capital city before flying home. 

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

