iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

A Cosy, Cairo Bookshop Away from the Hustle and Bustle

15 seconds ago 1 min read

When Diwan opened its doors in 2002, even the concept of such a bookshop was an anomaly in Cairo. Because no comparable bookshops existed in Cairo, essentially everything had to start from scratch, Wassef writes in her memoir – from the process of acquiring the books to making up for the widespread lack of ISBN numbers (the international identification system for book sales). In their design, the founders drew inspiration from other beloved bookshops, like Shakespeare and Company in Paris and Rizzoli in New York. They put English-language books on display on one side and Arabic on the other. A cosy cafe sat in the middle, inviting customers to stay to read or chat.

SOURCE: INDEPENDENT

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

A Cable Car Up Kilimanjaro

2 mins ago
1 min read

Zambia Halts Plans to List Heritage Site

4 mins ago
1 min read

A Surfing Vacation in Kenya’s Watamu

6 mins ago
1 min read

Designer Abloh Opened the Door for African Fashion

8 mins ago
1 min read

Nigeria: Is Buju Ready for the Biggest Stage as Afrobeats Takes Off?

10 mins ago
1 min read

Book Bunk: In Kenya, These Women Are Restoring and Reclaiming Nairobi’s Dilapidated, Colonial-Era Libraries

11 mins ago
1 min read

FENDI and African Studio MABEO Present Kompa Collection at Miami 2021

13 mins ago
1 min read

These Sisters Are Reimagining Nollywood for a Younger Audience

15 mins ago
1 min read

Photo Series Shows How Climate Change has Impacted this South Sudanese Village

3 days ago
1 min read

Push to Formalize African Domestic Workers

3 days ago
1 min read

Malawi Bank to Withhold Bonuses to Unvaccinated Staff

3 days ago
1 min read

Ex Lesotho PM Charged with Murdering Ex Wife

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

A Cosy, Cairo Bookshop Away from the Hustle and Bustle

16 seconds ago
1 min read

A Cable Car Up Kilimanjaro

2 mins ago
1 min read

Zambia Halts Plans to List Heritage Site

4 mins ago
1 min read

A Surfing Vacation in Kenya’s Watamu

6 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer