A Conversation with Standard Bank Chief Executive, Sim Tshabalala at #WEF20

Group CEO of Standard Bank, Sim Tshabalala believes this is the African century and that Africans will be the ones driving the development of the continent. He spoke to Teresa Clarke of Africa.com at the World Economic Forum in Davos about making sure the African continent plays its rightful role in the world by driving economic, social, human, and environmental developments.
SOURCE: AFRICA.COM
More Stories
Celebrating Africa’s Female Decision Makers
Is the Continent Ready for Sustainable Mining Practices?
The US’ First Free-trade Agreement in Sub-Saharan Africa
Traditional Accelerator Models Don’t Work in Africa
Botswana’s Declining Protein Snack
An Icy Superhighway From Namibia to Brazil