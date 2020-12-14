iAfrica

A Congolese Village Yields the Benefits of the Sun

13 hours ago 1 min read

In the remote districts of Pointe Noire, the Congolese start-up Hélios Électricité has installed a solar power plant. According to the World Bank, nearly half of the Congolese population does not have access to electricity. Congo is one of the top five oil producers in Sub-Saharan Africa. But despite its rich energy resources, the electrification rate is low, especially in rural areas, mainly because of a lack of electricity infrastructure. But solar power could be the future as it is also said to be cheaper for households. Solar power could be the miracle solution to trigger the energy transition, pumping fresh water and supplying low-income households with basic needs. But the panels cost a small fortune, ranging between 500 and 6,000 euros.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

