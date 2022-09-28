iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

A Complex Debate on Media Freedom is Underway in Malawi

1 min ago 1 min read

In August, the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) revoked the licenses of a number of private radio and television stations over what it said was the non-payment of license fees. Ufulu FM, Ufulu Television, Galaxy FM, Joy Radio, Sapitwa FM, Capital Radio, Angaliba Radio, Angaliba Television and Rainbow Television are now off the air. The closure of further private broadcasters is expected. Some media experts are applauding the enforcement of a law that has long not been applied. Others are concerned that the government is trying to silence its critics. The broadcasters that were stripped of their licenses had been given until August 22 to settle their outstanding fees, but payment was not made. The regulatory body has indicated that it plans to revoke at least 23 broadcasting licenses by the end of the year and recover in excess of $100,000 in unpaid fees. Malawi has a total of 95 broadcast licensees. The local chapter of the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) has criticized the move by MACRA as ill-timed.

SOURCE: DEUTSCHE WELLE

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Senegalese Chef Pierre Thiam Wants African Food to be Considered World-Class 

2 days ago
1 min read

Africa Avant-Garde: Transformative Architecture

2 days ago
1 min read

Nine Must-See Queer History Spots in Africa

2 days ago
1 min read

Africa Fashion Up Contest Celebrates Future of African Style    

2 days ago
1 min read

Abel Selaocoe Finds a Home in Improvisation

2 days ago
1 min read

Movie about African Warrior Queen a Hit at the Box Office

2 days ago
1 min read

One of the Zambia’s Best-kept Secrets

2 days ago
1 min read

Africa’s Largest Air Cargo Operator Bags Two Prestigious Awards at Air Cargo News Awards

2 days ago
1 min read

Namibia Calls Out to Adventurous Hikers

2 days ago
1 min read

A New Bespoke 21-day African Luxury Itinerary

2 days ago
1 min read

Tough Times Lie Ahead for Banks in Africa

4 days ago
1 min read

The Most Prominent Challenge Female Entrepreneurs Face across Sub-Saharan Africa

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

A Complex Debate on Media Freedom is Underway in Malawi

1 min ago
2 min read

Examining the Colonial Roots of Ghana’s North-South Development Divide

2 mins ago
2 min read

Acsa Assures Jet Fuel Supply Won’t Impact CT Flights

21 hours ago
1 min read

Zuma Open To Political Comeback

21 hours ago

Share