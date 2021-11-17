A Community in Somalia Shows How the Informal Sector can Fund Service Delivery

The citizens of volatile regions often play an outsize role in directly financing essential public goods and services. Little is known, however, about how informal revenue generation works in practice and the implications it may have for both development and state building. To better understand informal public finance in fragile contexts, we conducted two pieces of research in Gedo in southern Somalia, where the state taxation system is extremely weak. We found that most households step in to fund public services through community-based informal taxes. Our evidence also suggests that external actors can build on this informal financing to improve public goods provision, without necessarily undermining the state’s authority. Working directly with citizens and community leaders can be an effective way of delivering services in difficult contexts. It can also help to strengthen and build government capacity at the local level.
SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION
More Stories
Unpacking The Mercer Report
An African Restaurant Tucked Away in Lisbon
A New Safari Encourages Tour Groups to get to Grips with all things Green
Okavango Delta Offers Something Unique in this Part of Africa
Marrakech is an Experience for the Senses
A Call To Explore Limpopo This Festive Season
7 African Movies That Highlight the Dangers of Gender-Based Violence
Spotlight: NNB Sends Postcards from the Kingdom of Dahomey
The Met’s New Afrofuturist Room Asks ‘What If?’
In Senegal, a Return to Homegrown Rice
CKay’s “Love Nwantiti” Took Over TikTok, But He’s Only Now Getting Credit
A Call To Explore Limpopo This Festive Season