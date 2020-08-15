iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

A Colourful Trip around Africa

39 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

On the northern border of Tanzania and Kenya, the deep-red Lake Natron is one of the most inhospitable places on earth. It’s high in salt content, is about 120 degrees Fahrenheit, and is extremely alkaline, so much so that its pH is about that of ammonia. The only beings that live within the lake are the red algae that thrive in the harsh conditions. While not easy to get to, the 15th-century fortress town in the Rif Mountains, about two hours south of Tangier, remains a popular draw for tourists. All of the buildings in and out of its medina are painted a dreamy sky blue. Also known as Dar al-Makhzen, the 17th-century palace is not open to visitors, but that doesn’t stop its seven golden gates from being heavily photographed. One of the hottest places on earth thanks to volcanoes and geysers, Dallol, which sits on Ethiopia’s northern border with Eritrea, is best viewed from afar. The brilliant yellow, pictured here, is the result of sulphur and salt reacting. Aside from their hot Cheeto colouring, the peaks of the Namib Desert are some of the highest dunes on earth, with the tallest, Dune 7, topping a staggering 1,256 feet.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Kenya’s Drive to Up Domestic Travel

33 mins ago
1 min read

Behind the Scenes on Building King Tut’s Final Resting Place

34 mins ago
1 min read

A Coastal City in Benin Restores Monuments from the Slave Trade Era

37 mins ago
1 min read

TripAdvisor’s ‘Best Hotels in Africa’ List

41 mins ago
1 min read

The 9 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

44 mins ago
1 min read

How a Grandmother from Nigeria Ended up in Beyoncé’s New Visual Album

48 mins ago
1 min read

Coldcut + Tony Allen and African Artists = Studio Electricity

50 mins ago
1 min read

‘Black is King’ References Various African Traditions through Fashion

1 hour ago
1 min read

Afua Hirsch on Exploring African Culture beyond the Western Gaze

1 hour ago
1 min read

Windhoek Hopes to Catch a Big Fish to Finance its Fight Against the Pandemic

16 hours ago
1 min read

Squeezing Dos Santos Out of Angola’s SOEs

16 hours ago
1 min read

How to Achieve Successful Blue Growth in Africa

17 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Ramaphosa To Address The Nation Tonight

10 seconds ago
1 min read

Kenya’s Drive to Up Domestic Travel

33 mins ago
1 min read

Behind the Scenes on Building King Tut’s Final Resting Place

34 mins ago
1 min read

A Coastal City in Benin Restores Monuments from the Slave Trade Era

37 mins ago