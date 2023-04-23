iAfrica

‘A Cinema of Resistance’: How June Givenni Amassed a 10,000-Piece Pan-African Film Archive                                               

23 hours ago 1 min read

If you’re interested in African film, you need to visit a new exhibit at London’s Raven Row gallery. Thanks to her curatorial expertise and deep love of African cinema, June Givanni has amassed a far-reaching collection of African film memorabilia, the highlights of which are now on display in PerAnkh: The June Givanni Pan-African Film Archive. The exhibition forms an alternative history, acknowledging the vitality and ingenuity that are under-appreciated or studiously ignored by so many. And the value of physical films and objects is beyond just what they depict. “At the Havana film festival I bought a collection of silkscreen posters that will be exhibited. Lots of art can be seen digitally, but to see a silkscreen poster, the texture and the colour of it – there’s an experience of culture and artefacts that goes beyond digital representation.” 

THE GUARDIAN

