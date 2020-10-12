A Chat with the CEO of Africa’s Best Bank

Share with your network!

The Trade and Development Bank (TDB) was named African Bank of the Year 2020 at the African Banker Awards in August. A stellar performance in 2019 comes on the back of a 10-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23% in the Banks’ capital base, with total assets having grown eightfold to $6.7bn and net profits by a 24% CAGR during the same period. Headquartered in Ebene, Mauritius, and also in Bujumbura, Burundi, TDB is a specialised financial institution born out of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA). Its coverage is mainly Eastern Southern Africa, but is now extending selectively to Senegal, Ghana and Angola on the western seaboard of the Continent. African Banker’s Tom Minney caught up with CEO Admassu Tadesse.

SOURCE: AFRICAN BUSINESS MAGAZINE

