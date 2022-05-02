A Celebration of African Heritage and Future

In 1948, Frédéric Bruly Bouabré, a young Ivorian former colonial navy officer, living in Dakar, Senegal—then the capital of French west Africa—had a vision. The skies opened up, revealing seven suns dancing around a central star. Bouabré changed his name to Cheik Nadro, “the Revealer,” and dedicated his life to inventing a new writing system for his people, the Bété. Bouabré is the first Ivorian artist to have his work showcased in a solo exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York, which will be on display through Aug. 13, 2022. The exhibit pays homage to Bouabré’s decades-long career, showcasing 11 series of drawings totaling more than 1,000 individual works, including his two best-known bodies of work, Alphabet Bété (1990-91) and Connaissance du monde (1987-2008.)
SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA
More Stories
Exploring Mauritius for the First Time
Here’s a List of the Cape’s Winter Wine Festivals
Packing for a Safari is a Science
Ethiopia is One of the Most Popular Cities to Live in for Expats Seeking Luxury and Cheap Living
Creators on the Cusp: Meet Roye Okupe, Father of African Superheroes
The Designers Kickstarting Africa’s Style Revolution
This Wildlife Photographer Doesn’t Just Shoot Landscapes – She’s Changing Them at the Same Time
How a New Generation of Black Chefs Earned a Seat at the Table of French Haute Cuisine
Burna Boy Chats to Trevor Noah Ahead of MSG Headlining Show
Reflecting Africa’s Tech Sector’s Evolution
Africa is One of the Biggest Consumer for Bubbly
Private Wealth Held in Africa is Expected to Leap 38% Over the Next Decade