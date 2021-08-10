iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

A Case for Levelling the Playing Field in Nigeria

2 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Not too long ago, Desire Oparanozie, then captain of the Nigerian women’s football team, again demanded equal pay for female Nigerian players. In Nigeria, female players are paid woefully less than their male counterparts in comparable international roles and her call had come after her team’s sit-in over unpaid bonuses and allowances for the 2019 World Cup. Women’s football is increasingly popular in Africa, with the Confederation for African Football recently introducing a continent-wide competition for women at club level. And Nigeria’s national women’s football team – The Falcons – have long maintained domination of national team football in Africa. They’ve won 11 of 13 championships including the inaugural one in 1991 and the latest edition in 2018. Yet despite this domination and fame, they are not treated as equal to the men’s team that has not dominated its African opponents. Researchers chronicled the struggle of these women – and their spirit of resistance in demanding human rights and visibility. It’s a spirit that can be traced back to the beginning of the women’s game in Nigeria.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

Share with your network!

More Stories

2 min read

Men’s Health on the Table in Monrovia

5 seconds ago
1 min read

Cameroon’s Cocoa Crop Falls Victim to a Warmer Climate

3 mins ago
1 min read

Separatists Stage Stay-away in Nigeria

5 mins ago
1 min read

Impact Design is a Relatively New Concept in Africa: She’s Helping it Pick Up Speed

6 mins ago
1 min read

Morocco Scales Up Covid-19 Vaccinations by Going Digital

10 mins ago
1 min read

Soldiers Killed Battling Algerian Blaze

11 mins ago
1 min read

Growing Alarm in Kenya as Number of Suicides Rise

12 mins ago
1 min read

First Case of an Ebola-like Virus in West Africa

15 mins ago
1 min read

Ethiopian Peace Laureate’s Call to War

19 mins ago
1 min read

Wild Dogs Now Roam Malawi’s National Parks

3 days ago
1 min read

Gabon’s Ivindo National Park is a Temple of Biodiversity

3 days ago
1 min read

An Immersive Programme to Bring Young Africans back to their Motherlands

3 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Men’s Health on the Table in Monrovia

5 seconds ago
1 min read

A Case for Levelling the Playing Field in Nigeria

2 mins ago
1 min read

Cameroon’s Cocoa Crop Falls Victim to a Warmer Climate

3 mins ago
1 min read

Separatists Stage Stay-away in Nigeria

5 mins ago