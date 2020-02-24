Mon. Feb 24th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

A Cartoon Show that Positively Represents Africa

16 mins ago 1 min read

A popular children’s cartoon by Nigerian animator Adamu Waziri has flipped the narrative of foreign domination of the African animation market by promoting African culture and African stories.  The Bino and Fino cartoon series, which first aired ten years ago, is now broadcast in 15 countries, including some in Europe. The Bino and Fino Show is about a brother and sister who live in a modern day city in Africa.In each episode Bino and Fino, with the help of their friend Zeena the Magic Butterfly and their family, discover and learn things about Africa and the world.

SOURCE: VOA

More Stories

1 min read

Disturbing the Peace in this CAR Town

19 mins ago
1 min read

Analysts say Buying Ethio is the Best Investment Safaricom can Make

21 mins ago
1 min read

Lesotho PM Plays the Immunity Card

23 mins ago
1 min read

Revamping Supply-chain Markets for Africa’s Informal Retailers

25 mins ago
1 min read

Togo Opts to Keep it in the Family

27 mins ago
1 min read

The Sahara’s Orange Haze Stops Holiday Makers

29 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

A Cartoon Show that Positively Represents Africa

16 mins ago
1 min read

Disturbing the Peace in this CAR Town

19 mins ago
1 min read

Analysts say Buying Ethio is the Best Investment Safaricom can Make

21 mins ago
1 min read

Lesotho PM Plays the Immunity Card

23 mins ago