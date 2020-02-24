A Cartoon Show that Positively Represents Africa

A popular children’s cartoon by Nigerian animator Adamu Waziri has flipped the narrative of foreign domination of the African animation market by promoting African culture and African stories. The Bino and Fino cartoon series, which first aired ten years ago, is now broadcast in 15 countries, including some in Europe. The Bino and Fino Show is about a brother and sister who live in a modern day city in Africa.In each episode Bino and Fino, with the help of their friend Zeena the Magic Butterfly and their family, discover and learn things about Africa and the world.
SOURCE: VOA
More Stories
Disturbing the Peace in this CAR Town
Analysts say Buying Ethio is the Best Investment Safaricom can Make
Lesotho PM Plays the Immunity Card
Revamping Supply-chain Markets for Africa’s Informal Retailers
Togo Opts to Keep it in the Family
The Sahara’s Orange Haze Stops Holiday Makers