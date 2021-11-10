A Call To Explore Limpopo This Festive Season

Scenes of hundreds of vehicles on the N1 heading to the Limpopo Province during the festive season is a familiar sight to most. Traditionally, it is the residents of Limpopo who are heading back home to recharge after spending the year toiling and schooling in other parts of the country. Surprisingly, it is the same people who do not use Limpopo’s vast attractions as a means to reset, relax and vacation. The Limpopo Tourism Agency is determined to change this with their campaign #LimpopoSummer2021.

Here is a list of things visitors and residents of Limpopo can enjoy this festive season and all year round:

National parks and heritage sites

Limpopo is home to no less than three national parks: the Kruger National Park, Marakele National Park and the Mapungubwe National Park. The Kruger National Park is one of the biggest conservation parks in Africa with 70% of it lying in Limpopo. Here one can enjoy sunrise or sunset game drives, as well as get to know the Masorini Heritage Site. This Iron Age site can be found on a prominent hillside just 12 km from the Phalaborwa gate. The site was inhabited by the Sotho speaking BaPhalaborwa during the 1800’s, who developed an advanced and sophisticated industry of mining, smelting iron ore and trading in these iron products.

The Mapungubwe National Park is listed as a UNESCO heritage site.

Adventure seekers

Tap into your inner Tarzan by ziplining through canopies and waterfalls at Magoebaskloof Canopy Tours or battle the rapids of the Great Letaba River on a tube raft. But why stop there? If you are up for the thrill, you can visit the numerous reptile parks in the region where you might even get to touch and hold these misunderstood creatures.

For the foodie

From traditional to modern, Limpopo’s food scene is abuzz with familiar flavours and new trends. The Mountain Café uses garden-fresh ingredients in its meals for the true farm- to-table experience. Blue Mountain restaurant on Blyde offers patrons dinner on a deck lit by fairy lights. You can also pop in for lunch and enjoy anything from their catch of the day to their fillets with the mountain as your backdrop.

Something quaint

Qualito Distillery is a small family run facility that ensures that Limpopo will not be left out of the artisan distillery trend sweeping across South Africa. Initially built to produce whiskey, the brand has expanded to gins, flavoured vodkas and premixed cocktails. A welcome stop for tastings and refuge from the high temperatures.

The Aerotel gives guests the “sleeping on a plane” feel without the turbulence. Built from restored Boeing 727s, the establishment gives a small and intimate escape from the traditional accommodation such as lodges and guest houses.

*For any information regarding all that Limpopo has to offer, visit Limpopo Tourism Agency. Their site curates and has vetted many of the service providers in the region for ease of booking and reviews of the experience.

** Look out on the SanParks website for any specials to their national parks as the festive season approaches.

By Sokhu Sibiya

