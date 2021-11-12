A Call To Explore Limpopo This Festive Season

Scenes of hundreds of vehicles on the N1 heading to the Limpopo Province during the festive season is a familiar sight to most. Traditionally, it is the residents of Limpopo who are heading back home to recharge after spending the year toiling and schooling in other parts of the country. Surprisingly, it is the same people who do not use Limpopo’s vast attractions as a means to reset, relax and vacation. The Limpopo Tourism Agency is determined to change this with their campaign #LimpopoSummer2021. Here is a list of things visitors and residents of Limpopo can enjoy this festive season and all year round.
SOURCE: iAFRICA
More Stories
School Gives South African Learners New Life Skills
Giving Uganda’s Herbal Medicine a Scientific Boost
Ex Mozambican Minister Told to Face the Music
Climate Change and Poor Urban Planning Adds to Nigeria’s Receding Coastline
The Desperate Conditions that Led to Freetown’s Tragedy
Suspect in Sankara’s Murder Denies Involvement
Food Aiders Detained in Ethiopia
Ethiopia’s Neighbors on High Alert as Fighting Intensifies
Friends Or Foes, ESG & The Mining Sector
A Transcultural Blend of Jazz, Soul and African Music
Egyptian Startups are the Most Accelerated in Africa
Kenya’s Ambitious Path to Achieving a Zero Emissions Public Transportation System