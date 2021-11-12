iAfrica

A Call To Explore Limpopo This Festive Season

6 hours ago 1 min read

Scenes of hundreds of vehicles on the N1 heading to the Limpopo Province during the festive season is a familiar sight to most. Traditionally, it is the residents of Limpopo who are heading back home to recharge after spending the year toiling and schooling in other parts of the country. Surprisingly, it is the same people who do not use Limpopo’s vast attractions as a means to reset, relax and vacation. The Limpopo Tourism Agency is determined to change this with their campaign #LimpopoSummer2021. Here is a list of things visitors and residents of Limpopo can enjoy this festive season and all year round.

