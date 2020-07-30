iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

A Call to Celebrate Kenya’s Heroes

13 hours ago 1 min read

Two Kenyan lawyers have petitioned MPs calling for the renaming – and in some cases the removal – of landmarks that “represent British imperial rule”. Lake Victoria, Thomson Falls, Abedare are among the sites of natural beauty that Wambugu Wanjohi and Kariuki Karanja say should be given new names “that reflect the progressive cultural identity of Kenyan people” or commemorate “Kenyan heroes”. “Colonial iconography, symbols [and] monuments” should be removed and replaced with monuments that “promote national values and unity”, they add. Mr Karanja told the BBC that he and his colleague were inspired by events in other countries where statues glorifying imperialism have been torn down.

SOURCE: BBC

