A Cable Car Up Kilimanjaro

Tanzanian tourism authorities said on Tuesday they were in final preparations to start a process of introducing cable car on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest mountain. In Dec. 2020, Paul Banga, the Tanzania National Parks Authority (TANAPA) assistant conservation commissioner for national parks development, said the government of Tanzania has approved the installation of a cable car on Mount Kilimanjaro. Mount Kilimanjaro, one of Tanzania’s leading tourist destinations, is about 5 895 meters above sea level, with roughly 50 000 climbers from across the world attempting to reach the summit of the mountain annually.

SOURCE: IOL

Share with your network!