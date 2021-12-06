A Cable Car Up Kilimanjaro

Tanzanian tourism authorities said on Tuesday they were in final preparations to start a process of introducing cable car on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest mountain. In Dec. 2020, Paul Banga, the Tanzania National Parks Authority (TANAPA) assistant conservation commissioner for national parks development, said the government of Tanzania has approved the installation of a cable car on Mount Kilimanjaro. Mount Kilimanjaro, one of Tanzania’s leading tourist destinations, is about 5 895 meters above sea level, with roughly 50 000 climbers from across the world attempting to reach the summit of the mountain annually.
SOURCE: IOL
More Stories
Zambia Halts Plans to List Heritage Site
A Surfing Vacation in Kenya’s Watamu
Designer Abloh Opened the Door for African Fashion
Nigeria: Is Buju Ready for the Biggest Stage as Afrobeats Takes Off?
Book Bunk: In Kenya, These Women Are Restoring and Reclaiming Nairobi’s Dilapidated, Colonial-Era Libraries
FENDI and African Studio MABEO Present Kompa Collection at Miami 2021
These Sisters Are Reimagining Nollywood for a Younger Audience
Photo Series Shows How Climate Change has Impacted this South Sudanese Village
Push to Formalize African Domestic Workers
Malawi Bank to Withhold Bonuses to Unvaccinated Staff
Ex Lesotho PM Charged with Murdering Ex Wife
Lagosians Say No to Peace Walk Until Justice is Served