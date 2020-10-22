iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

A Brutal Scramble to Fly African Migrants Out of the Country in the Run-up to the U.S. Elections

27 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Lawyers and activists say US immigration officers allegedly tortured Cameroonian asylum seekers to force them to sign their own deportation orders. Many of the Cameroonian migrants in a Mississippi detention centre refused to sign, fearing death at the hands of Cameroonian government forces responsible for widespread civilian killings, and because they had asylum hearings pending. According to multiple accounts, detainees were threatened, choked, beaten, pepper-sprayed and threatened with more violence to make them sign. Several were put in handcuffs by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) officers, and their fingerprints were taken forcibly in place of a signature on documents called stipulated orders of removal, by which the asylum seekers waive their rights to further immigration hearings and accept deportation. Lawyers and human rights advocates said there had been a significant acceleration of deportations in recent weeks, a trend they see as linked to the looming elections and the possibility that Ice could soon be under new management.

SOURCE: AP NEWS

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Concern Over Kilimanjaro’s Biodiversity

6 mins ago
1 min read

Betting on Gamification, a Nascent Sector in Nigeria

8 mins ago
2 min read

Mixed Reception of Juba’s New Currency

16 mins ago
1 min read

Kenya’s Education Crisis

19 mins ago
1 min read

Could the Halt of COVID-19 Vaccine Trials Affect Trials in Africa?

21 mins ago
1 min read

Guinea’s Worst Case Scenario Happens after Elections

23 mins ago
1 min read

Shortfalls of Kenya’s Quest to Provide Quality Healthcare to All

25 mins ago
1 min read

Unified Condemnation from Continental and World Bodies on the Situation in Nigeria

30 mins ago
1 min read

Buhari’s Message on #EndSARS Demos Described as Cold

37 mins ago
1 min read

Zero International Travellers Hits South Africa Hard

22 hours ago
1 min read

Kenyan e-health Startup Bags Gates Funding

22 hours ago
1 min read

Local Java Outdoes Competitors in the DRC

22 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Concern Over Kilimanjaro’s Biodiversity

6 mins ago
1 min read

Betting on Gamification, a Nascent Sector in Nigeria

8 mins ago
2 min read

Mixed Reception of Juba’s New Currency

16 mins ago
1 min read

Kenya’s Education Crisis

19 mins ago