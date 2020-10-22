A Brutal Scramble to Fly African Migrants Out of the Country in the Run-up to the U.S. Elections

Share with your network!

Lawyers and activists say US immigration officers allegedly tortured Cameroonian asylum seekers to force them to sign their own deportation orders. Many of the Cameroonian migrants in a Mississippi detention centre refused to sign, fearing death at the hands of Cameroonian government forces responsible for widespread civilian killings, and because they had asylum hearings pending. According to multiple accounts, detainees were threatened, choked, beaten, pepper-sprayed and threatened with more violence to make them sign. Several were put in handcuffs by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) officers, and their fingerprints were taken forcibly in place of a signature on documents called stipulated orders of removal, by which the asylum seekers waive their rights to further immigration hearings and accept deportation. Lawyers and human rights advocates said there had been a significant acceleration of deportations in recent weeks, a trend they see as linked to the looming elections and the possibility that Ice could soon be under new management.

SOURCE: AP NEWS

Share with your network!