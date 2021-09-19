A Boost to Park Conservation Across Africa

The Rob and Melani Walton Foundation has made one of the largest ever donations for conservation in Africa with a $100 million pledge to African Parks. This donation will bolster Africa’s target of protecting 30% of the continent by assisting with park management. This endowment will help in expanding African Parks’ impact in managing 30 parks over the next decade, preserving a significant portion of Africa’s biodiversity for the benefit of local communities. African Parks was founded in 2000, mandated to ensure the long-term management of protected areas in partnership with the government. It is also involved in the restoration of landscapes and ensuring sustainable livelihoods for local communities. The NPO currently manages 19 parks accounting for 14.7 million hectares. These include the Odzala-Kokoua National Park in the Republic of Congo and Iona National Park in Angola. They take on complete responsibility and accountability for all aspects of the protected area management, including conservation, law enforcement and community development to name a few. African Parks has identified 161 ‘anchor areas’ in Africa harbouring significant biodiversity that has the greatest chance of being viably functioning and sustaining their flow of benefits to the people. If all 161 areas receive effective management solutions, it will be a massive step towards African Parks’ broader vision of safeguarding 30% of Africa for nature.
SOURCE: GETAWAY
More Stories
A Road Trip along South Africa’s Wild Coast
One of the Most Challenging and Inventive Figures in Contemporary African Art
Thebe Magugu on the Political Power of Fashion
Liya Wants to Stand Out
Exclusive: Nerea Amoros Elorduy on Creating More Liveable Environments in Refugee Camps
Meet Chris Fallows, the South African Wildlife Photographer Behind ‘Air Jaws’ and More
Explore the Beautiful Crafts and Textiles Emerging Now from Africa
Can Africa’s Green Initiatives Mitigate Effects of Climate Change?
Damning Allegations Levelled against British American Tobacco South Africa
How Kenyan Airways Pivoted to Meet New Market Shift
Seven Africans Make Time Magazine’s List of the 100 Most Influential People in the World for 2021
Benin is the Fastest Place in the World to Start a Company