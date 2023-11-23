A Bitter Row over Fuel Supplies has Erupted between Kenya and its Neighbour Uganda

For decades, Kenya has imported oil and sold it on to its East African neighbours – but its role as the main gateway for supplying fuel to the region is now at risk. It all came to a head earlier this month when Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni accused Kenyan middlemen of inflating oil prices by up to 58%, causing a “huge loss” for his country. He also hit out at “internal parasites” for “cheating” Uganda by failing to intervene since prices began to go up earlier in the year. Uganda has for years imported 90% of its fuel from Kenyan oil marketing companies, which sell it to their Ugandan subsidiaries – the rest is procured through Tanzania.

SOURCE: BBC