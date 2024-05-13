A Birdwatching Trip to South Africa takes AI to the Skies

andBeyond’s Phinda Mountain Lodge in eastern South Africa offers a birdwatching safari. The lodge sits in an elevated position with views across Phinda Private Game Reserve’s 73,800 acres; its seven ecosystems offer an unusually varied habitat, from lush greenery to open savannah. It’s nine-night Beyond Average Birding experience, includes internal flights, dedicated safari vehicle and specialist birding guide, accommodation, laundry, meals and drinks, andbeyond.com. Guests will be able to book a pair of Swarovski Optik AX Visio binoculars from July. The Swarovski Optik AX Visio combines high-end optics (10×32) with bird identification software.

FINANCIAL TIMES