A Bird’s Eye View of the African Experience Through Multiple Lenses

Embozi as a free online space that shows you the stories that are happening across Africa. Whether you’re living, working or travelling on the continent and happen to capture a moment or come across an interesting story via social media, you can send the link or upload your video to Embozi.com. Content is organized and sorted across all 56 countries, which makes it easy for you to find just about any topic you are interested in—and you don’t have to understand any of the 2,000 plus languages spoken in Africa to enjoy the experience. In Luganda, the word “embozi” is slang for story. When you meet someone, you say, “What’s the embozi?” or “bring the embozi.”
SOURCE: TRUE AFRICA
