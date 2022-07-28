A Big Pink Diamond of 170 Carats has been Discovered in Angola

It’s allegedly the largest such gemstone found in 300 years. Called the “Lulo Rose,” the diamond was found at the Lulo alluvial diamond mine, the mine’s owner, the Lucapa Diamond Company, announced Wednesday on its website. The Lulo mine has already produced the two largest diamonds ever found in Angola, including a 404-carat clear diamond. The pink gemstone is the fifth largest diamond found at the mine where 27 diamonds of 100 carats or more have been found, according to Lucapa, which is based in Australia. “This record and spectacular pink diamond recovered from Lulo continues to showcase Angola as an important player on the world stage for diamond mining and demonstrates the potential and rewards for commitment and investment in our growing diamond mining industry,” Diamantino Azevedo, Angola’s Minister of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas said, according to the Lucapa website. The pink diamond will be sold by international tender by the Angolan state diamond marketing company, Sodiam. Angola’s mines make it one of the world’s top 10 producers of diamonds.
SOURCE: VOA
More Stories
Banyana Banyana Victory Spurs Gender Parity Debate
Airtel Africa Spends $40 million on New Spectrum Licence in Preparation for 5G Rollout in Kenya
Solution to Help African Merchants Sell Online from their Smartphone
Maputo Comes Down Hard on Man Trying to Sell Kids
Rwanda Finds that Banning Skin Bleaching is Difficult to Monitor
Tunisia Set to Go Down the Path of a Singular Voice
Nigeria’s Rainy Day Oil Revenue Plunges by 10,000%
Ghana has to Pay for Power it Can’t Sell, Plunging the Energy Utilities into Debt
Anti-UN Protests in the Eastern Cities of Goma and Butembo Turn Violent
African Picks for the Best Luxury Hotel Bathrooms around the World
Africa’s Only International Camellia Garden of Excellence
One of the Best Destinations in Africa for Wildlife Lovers