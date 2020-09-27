iAfrica

969 New Cases Brings SA Total To 669 498

A row of beds at the CTICC COVID-19 field hospital. Image: Premier Alan Winde/Twitter

The Department of Health confimed the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 669 498 with 969 cases identified.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 128 438 with 11 359 new tests conducted since the last report.

The Departent reported 64 more COVID-19 related deaths: 5 from Eastern Cape 4 from KwaZulu-Natal, 43 from Gauteng, 11 from Mpumalanga, and 1 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 16 376.

South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 601 818 which translates to a recovery rate of 89,9%.

