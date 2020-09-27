969 New Cases Brings SA Total To 669 498

The Department of Health confimed the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 669 498 with 969 cases identified.
The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 128 438 with 11 359 new tests conducted since the last report.
The Departent reported 64 more COVID-19 related deaths: 5 from Eastern Cape 4 from KwaZulu-Natal, 43 from Gauteng, 11 from Mpumalanga, and 1 from Western Cape.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 16 376.
South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 601 818 which translates to a recovery rate of 89,9%.
More Stories
Ramaphosa Reprimands Minister Of Defence For Zimbabwe Trip
Tremors Felt In Cape Town After Earthquake Reported Off Coast
Mkhize Disbands MAC On Covid-19 ‘Out Of The Blue’
29 More Deaths Bring SA’s COVID-19 Fatalities To 16,312
Ramaphosa Backs Campaign To Remove Statues
Long Fight Against Racism Ahead – Ramaphosa
Patel Calls On G20 To Promote African Industrialisation
SA COVID-19 Numbers Sits At 667 049
Rural Communities Have Felt The Brunt Of South Africa’s International Travel Ban
Accused No 1 Intimidating Co-accused In Julies Case
Jacob Zuma Foundation Hits Back At Zondo
Hawks Make Breakthrough In Kinnear Case – Reports