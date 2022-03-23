iAfrica

912 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In SA

7 mins ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 912 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 705 696. This increase represents a 4.7% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 3 deaths and of these, 1 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99,893 to date.

23 619 340 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private12,838,46954.4%10,27153.0%
Public10,780,87145.6%9,10547.0%
Total23,619,340100.0%19,376100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (33%), followed by Western Cape (23%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 22%; North West accounted for 7%; Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga each accounted for 4% respectively; Free State and Limpopo each accounted for 3% respectively; and Northern Cape accounted for 0% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 21 March 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 21 March 2022Incident infections for 22 March 2022Possible reinfections for 22 March 2022New cases on 22 March 2022Total cases for 22 March 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape3445060344506383413445479.3
Free State2019520201952233262019785.5
Gauteng12039700120397026733300120427032.5
KwaZulu-Natal65755406575541861119765775117.7
Limpopo1555120155512232251555374.2
Mpumalanga1928000192800365411928415.2
North West1924550192455616671925225.2
Northern Cape10876401087643031087672.9
Western Cape64727106472711961621264748317.5
Total370478403704784833799123705696100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 4.7%, which is higher than yesterday (3.9%). The 7-day average is 5.4% today, which is lower than yesterday (5.6%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 34 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private25923172339356776
Public407278623621451227
TOTAL6665103461015012003

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

