912 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In SA

The NICD reports 912 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 705 696. This increase represents a 4.7% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 3 deaths and of these, 1 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99,893 to date.

23 619 340 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 12,838,469 54.4% 10,271 53.0% Public 10,780,871 45.6% 9,105 47.0% Total 23,619,340 100.0% 19,376 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (33%), followed by Western Cape (23%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 22%; North West accounted for 7%; Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga each accounted for 4% respectively; Free State and Limpopo each accounted for 3% respectively; and Northern Cape accounted for 0% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 21 March 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 21 March 2022 Incident infections for 22 March 2022 Possible reinfections for 22 March 2022 New cases on 22 March 2022 Total cases for 22 March 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 344506 0 344506 38 3 41 344547 9.3 Free State 201952 0 201952 23 3 26 201978 5.5 Gauteng 1203970 0 1203970 267 33 300 1204270 32.5 KwaZulu-Natal 657554 0 657554 186 11 197 657751 17.7 Limpopo 155512 0 155512 23 2 25 155537 4.2 Mpumalanga 192800 0 192800 36 5 41 192841 5.2 North West 192455 0 192455 61 6 67 192522 5.2 Northern Cape 108764 0 108764 3 0 3 108767 2.9 Western Cape 647271 0 647271 196 16 212 647483 17.5 Total 3704784 0 3704784 833 79 912 3705696 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 4.7%, which is higher than yesterday (3.9%). The 7-day average is 5.4% today, which is lower than yesterday (5.6%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 34 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 231723 39356 776 Public 407 278623 62145 1227 TOTAL 666 510346 101501 2003

VACCINE UPDATE

