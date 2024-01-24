Google searches related to AI increased 370% in the last year in South Africa – and 650% over the last five years.

In Google’s new global survey, South African respondents reported that they were already seeing AI have an impact on the way we access information, learn and work.

63% felt that South Africa will be able to harness the potential of AI over the next five years.

New research released by Google today shows that search interest in AI increased by 370% over the last year, as 91% of South Africa thinks life with AI will look different five years from now.

Google has today revealed that searches for artificial intelligence reached an all-time high last year in South Africa – increasing 370% since 2022, and 650% over the last five years. Top searched questions included “what is artificial intelligence” and “how to use AI”, while searches for “what is the current situation of AI” and “what is generative AI” increased by over 5,000%.

The trends data, released today, compliments Google’s new AI global survey, “Our Life with AI: The reality of today and the promise of tomorrow”. The survey found that 91% of South African respondents felt that peoples’ daily life will look different five years from now because of AI. Respondents from South Africa also reported that AI was already having an impact on the way we access information (81%), learn (78%) and work (72%). 60% of South African respondents were excited about the possibilities of AI.

Asked where AI will be most likely to have a positive impact in the next five years, South African respondents chose the accuracy of medical diagnoses and the effectiveness of the school curriculum (both 73%). 82% felt AI will have a positive impact on their ability to understand complex topics, while 79% think it will benefit the way they learn.

South Africans felt that AI would benefit society as a whole (76%) and people like them (69%). 63% felt that South Africa will be able to harness the potential of AI over the next five years. 95% felt that AI will change most jobs and industries over the next five years – while 83% predicted that it will change the economy.

When asked which institutions they have confidence in to oversee the development of AI in the best interests of the public, South Africa favoured technology companies (90%) and academic institutions (85%) over the government (50%) and armed forces (61%). But their preferred approach was collaborative: 91% of respondents felt that the government and technology companies should work together to educate students and workers about AI, while 88% wanted the same collaboration to ensure everyone is able to benefit from AI advancements. Only 34% felt we should completely pause the use and development of AI.

Google’s AI is already delivering real world benefits. Google’s tool AlphaFold, which has been made available to millions of researchers across the world, is helping scientists to understand and cure diseases and fight antibiotic resistance. Meanwhile, FloodHub helps to predict floods up to seven days in advance for more than 80 countries.

Matt Brittin, President of Google Europe, the Middle East and Africa said: “It’s great to see people in South Africa showing such a keen interest in the potential of AI as a transformative technology. People across the world are benefitting from responsibly developed AI tools every day – but it’s important that we get this right. We’re committed to working boldly, responsibly and together with governments across Europe to maximise the potential of AI, make sure everyone can benefit from it, and minimise its abuse.”