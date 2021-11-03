iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

90% Of Voters Still Trust The IEC – HSRC

Twitter/@HSRCza

The Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) said that its preliminary findings of the electoral satisfaction survey showed that there had been a minimal decline of trust in the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

Ninety percent of voters indicated that they trusted the commission in general.

The HSRC conducted the survey based on a sample of 300 voting stations across the country and was commissioned by the IEC to conduct the study.

The HSRC said that there had been a decline overall of confidence and trust in the electoral commission during the 2010s, however, it remained one of the most trusted institutions.

The commission still performs better than other political institutions in the country, including the executive and legislature.

The HSRC’s Dr Benjamin Roberts: “Taking all things into account 90% of voters indicated that they trusted in the electoral commission in general, 50% strongly trusted, 39% moderately trust the commission, 7% were neutral and 2% were distrusting and 1% uncertain.”

The IEC has faced attacks from political parties and voters during the running of these elections, just as it did in 2019 after several glitches and irregularities were experienced.

