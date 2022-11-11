9 Startups Selected for Katapult Africa Accelerator Programme

Nine startups from across the continent have been selected for the Katapult Africa Accelerator Programme, which provides access to US$150,000 in funding and other support.

The Norway-based Katapult Accelerator has invested in a host of African startups, and also launched spin-offs such as Katapult Ocean and a climate-focused programme. Disrupt Africa reported in March it had partnered the Tony Blair Institute (TBI) for Global Change, Norrsken and Smart Africa to launch the Katapult Africa Accelerator Programme, which will look to accelerate and invest in agri-tech and climate-tech startups.

SOURCE: Disrupt Africa

