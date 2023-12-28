9 Members Of Same Family Among Dead, Missing Following Flash Floods In Ladysmith

Nine members of the same family were among the missing and dead following flash floods in Ladysmith on Christmas eve, KZN Co-operative Governance MEC Bongi Sithole confirmed on Wednesday.

It’s understood the family were travelling in a bakkie when they were swept away by rising water on Sunday.

Three of the bodies have been recovered, while six are still missing.

The banks of the Bellspuit river burst its banks on Sunday, killing at least six people in total.

At least 11 people are still missing.

Search and rescue teams are still on the ground, but are operating in challenging terrain.

“We’ve searched from the N11, straight up and down the river banks, and the flood plain and unfortunately so far we’ve had no luck in finding any of the missing people,” said IPSS search and rescue member Tereza van den Berg.

“It’s quite a big area and if you think of the river coming down, the banks were flooded as well so it’s tricky with all the rubble and everything that’s come down with all of that.”