9 Furniture Designers from Across the African Diaspora 

It took acclaimed furniture designer Jomo Tariku many years to attract notice for his work, and he’s making it his mission to make it easier for other designers in the African diaspora to get noticed. Having founded the Black Artists + Designers Guild in 2018, he is using the platform to mentor and advance the careers of such talents.
