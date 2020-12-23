9 501 New Cases Of COVID-19 Confirmed In SA

The Department of Health has confirmed a cumulative total of 940 212 cases of COVID-19 have been identified with 9 501 new cases recorded since the last report.
A cumulative total of 6 215 728 tests have been conducted with 39 045 tests conducted since the last report.
The Department reported 339 more COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 107, Free State 8, Gauteng 30, Kwa-Zulu Natal 45, Limpopo 7 and Western Cape 142.
This brings the total to 25 246 deaths.
Our recoveries now stand at 808 241.
