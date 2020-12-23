iAfrica

9 501 New Cases Of COVID-19 Confirmed In SA

FILE PHOTO: Beds are seen at a temporary field hospital set up in a sports complex by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Khayelitsha township near Cape Town, South Africa, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

The Department of Health has confirmed a cumulative total of 940 212 cases of COVID-19 have been identified with 9 501 new cases recorded since the last report.

A cumulative total of 6 215 728 tests have been conducted with 39 045 tests conducted since the last report.

The Department reported 339 more COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 107, Free State 8, Gauteng 30, Kwa-Zulu Natal 45, Limpopo 7 and Western Cape 142.

This brings the total to 25 246 deaths.

Our recoveries now stand at 808 241.

