9 126 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

EWN

60 mins ago 1 min read

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative number of cases stands at 892 813 with 9 126 new cases recorded since the last report.

A cumulative total of 6 011 235 tests have been completed with 42 543 new tests conducted since the last report.

In the last 24 hours, 184 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 103 , Free State 4, Gauteng 11, Kwa-Zulu Natal 8 and Western Cape 58. This brings the total deaths to 24 011.

Our recoveries now stand at 780 313.

