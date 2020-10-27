iAfrica

891 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

FILE PHOTO: Beds are seen at a temporary field hospital set up in a sports complex by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Khayelitsha township near Cape Town, South Africa, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

6 hours ago

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 716 759 with 891 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 709 403 with 11 464 new tests conducted since the last report.

The Department reported 40 COVID-19 related deaths today: 8 from Eastern Cape, 4 from Gauteng, 1 from KwaZulu Natal, 4 from Mpumalanga, 16 from North West and 7 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 19 008.
Of the 40 deaths reported, 10 were reported to have occurred in the past 24-48 hours: 2 from Eastern Cape, 4 from Gauteng, 1 from KwaZulu- Natal and 3 in the Western Cape.

South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 646 721 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.

