880 Soldiers To Guard Power Stations

President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the deployment of nearly 900 SANDF members to protect Eskom power stations around the country.
Ramaphosa informed National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and NCOP Chairperson Amos Masondo of this decision.
The army will help police prevent sabotage, theft and other crimes that may threaten the functioning of power stations and interrupt the supply of electricity.
The deployment is from the 17th of April 2023 to the 17th of October this year.
This will cost just over R146m.
