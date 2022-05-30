88 People Still Missing After KZN Floods

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala says 88 people are still missing.

On Sunday, he gave an update on the situation in the province regarding the recent devastating floods.

Zikalala says the floods have caused R25-billion damage to infrastructure.

He also confirmed that death toll from the devastating floods has climbed to 459.

Zikalala says the number includes flooding that took place earlier this month.

He said, “we still have 88 people who are missing with R25-billion infrastructure incurred with close to 45 000 employees who are at home and not working because factories in urban south basin are still not open… we are grateful to Qatar… people who are living in community halls

Share with your network!