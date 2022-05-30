88 People Still Missing After KZN Floods

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala says 88 people are still missing.
On Sunday, he gave an update on the situation in the province regarding the recent devastating floods.
Zikalala says the floods have caused R25-billion damage to infrastructure.
He also confirmed that death toll from the devastating floods has climbed to 459.
Zikalala says the number includes flooding that took place earlier this month.
He said, “we still have 88 people who are missing with R25-billion infrastructure incurred with close to 45 000 employees who are at home and not working because factories in urban south basin are still not open… we are grateful to Qatar… people who are living in community halls
More Stories
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial Expected To Resume
Mabuza Calls For Inclusion Of Khoisan
Eskom Suspends Rolling Blackouts
South African Sign Language Approved As 12th Official Language
NICD Reports 3 274 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Cost Being Reviewed, Not The Concept – Gungubele
SCA Dismisses Zuma ‘Special’ Application
Cosatu Calls For Government To Extend Fuel Levy Reduction
NICD Reports 3 801 New COVID-19 Cases
Zuma Medical Parole Appeal To Be Heard In August
Saftu Warns That SA On A Fast March To Becoming A Failed State
Ramaphosa Reiterates Importance Of African Unity