88 New Deaths, 1906 More COVID-19 Infections for SA

Cuban Health Specialists arriving in South Africa to curb the spread of COVID-19. Photo Credit: GCIS

The Department of Health has confirmed the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 665 188 with 1 906 cases identified.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 083 757 with 19 640 new tests conducted since the last report.

The Department reported 88 more COVID-19 related deaths: 2 from Eastern Cape 18 from KwaZulu-Natal, 11 from Gauteng, 22 from Limpopo, 9 from North West, 13 from Mpumalanga, and 13 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 16 206.

South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 594 229 which translates to a recovery rate of 89,3%.

